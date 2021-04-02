News
PM Babiš warns of healthcare system 'collapse' if State of Emergency not extended
Blatný: Strict Covid measures no longer working
Covid-19: first AstraZenka vaccine doses arrive in Czech Republic on Saturday
Labour Office: unemployment hit 4.3 pct in January, up 1.2 pp in annual terms
Basketball: Czech women face Danes on Saturday in final European Championship qualifier
Czech Made: the Veverkas' revolutionary ‘Ruchadlo’ plough
The Veverkas invented a revolutionary plough in 1827 that cut, lifted and turned the soil in one go. Why aren’t they better known? Find out in this edition of Czech Made!
On Int’l Holocaust Memorial Day, Czech politicians condemn misuse of Yellow Star by anti-vaxxers
International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau by Soviet forces in 1945.
Czech freediver will attempt to set world record in swimming under ice
David Vencl, a freediver from Teplice, will attempt to break the Guinness world record for the longest swim under ice this month.
Petra Kvitová preparing for season’s first Grand Slam
Eleven Czech tennis players, including Petra Kvitová, are due to appear in the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, the Australian Open.
New campaign celebrates Czech women in science
A new campaign by the Institute of Sociology of the Czech Academy of Sciences celebrates women in science.
Czechs develop unique contactless monitor to track Covid-19 patients' every breath, heartbeat
Czech researchers are developing a system to track Covid-19 patients that alerts nurses to sudden changes, helps doctors plan treatment without donning protective gear.