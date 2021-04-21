Babiš suggests reopening kindergartens based on epidemiological situation in districts

In an interview with news site iDNES.cz on Wednesday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said that the reopening of kindergartens from Monday next week could be based on the epidemiological situation in individual districts, as opposed to regions. The final decision is set to be announced by Health Minister Petr Arenberger on Friday.

Earlier this week, Mr. Arenberger said that kindergartens could reopen next Monday in those regions where the weekly rise in coronavirus infections lies below 100 cases per 100,000 people. However, the prime minister said that he would like the criterion to be based on the smaller district data, as it would enable the reopening of schools in regions where it would otherwise be impossible.