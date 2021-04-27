Czech tender for coronavirus tests in schools cancelled

The State Material Reserves Administration (SSHR) has cancelled a CZK 5.6 million tender to supply coronavirus tests in schools. None of the four candidates met the tender conditions.

Minister of Education Robert Plaga said there could be a delay in testing but also described it as a chance to accelerate the use of PCR tests in schools. He pledged in-class teaching on a rotational basis will continue as planned, on a regional basis.

On Thursday, the cabinet is set to evaluate whether kindergartens can open fully in Prague and the Central Bohemian region, and if second-grade pupils will return to full-time teaching in rotation. As of May 3, secondary school pupils in the Hradec Králové, Pislen and Karlovy Vary regions will return in rotation.