Covid-19: percentage of new cases down nationwide

The number of new Covid-19 cases has now dropped to fewer than 100 per 100,000 inhabitants in all regions of the Czech Republic. As of Wednesday, it stood on average at 63 cases for the past seven days for the country, four fewer than the day before, Ministry of Health data show.

A per capita incidence of below 75 per 100,000 inhabitants is a key criterion for the continued lifting of the anti- coronavirus measures, according to the government’s plan introduced in April. So far, only three regions show higher rates – South Bohemia, Moravia-Silesia and Zlín.

The government has rubberstamped a further easing of Covid-19 measures as of May 24. Hotels may reopen under strict hygiene conditions and cultural events of up to 500 people can be held indoors and up to 1,000 outdoors.