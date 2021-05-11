Travel restrictions to be eased for vaccinated Czechs as of mid-May

Travel restrictions will be eased for Czechs who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of mid-May, Health Minister Petr Arenberger said following Monday’s government session.

As of May 15, people who have received both doses of a Covid vaccine will be able to travel to Germany, Austria, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia without having to quarantine.

The Czech government wants to negotiate similar bilateral agreements with Croatia, Greece and Bulgaria, which are among the most popular holiday destination for Czech tourists.