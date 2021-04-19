Some information on Russian operations must be kept secret, says minister

If a report by the Czech counterintelligence agency BIS on Russian involvement in explosions in Moravia is declassified it will be necessary to ensure Russia does not learn everything the Czechs know about its operations, Jan Hamáček told reporters on Monday. The interior minister and acting foreign minister said, however, that the public should obtain sufficient information to be convinced that the Czech authorities had acted correctly.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said that the BIS report would be declassified ahead of a cabinet meeting on Monday.

The Czech government expelled 18 Russian diplomats identified as spies in connection with an explosion in Vrbětice, Moravia in 2014 that left two dead.