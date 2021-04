Some 1,159 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in the Czech Republic on Saturday. This is the lowest number recorded on a Saturday since September 5, with weekend figures tending to be lower due to fewer tests.

There were just over 4,000 people in hospital with the coronavirus on Saturday, the fewest since mid-October. However, almost 1,000 of them are in a critical condition.

The Covid reproduction number has fallen to 0.71.