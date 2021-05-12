Prague mayor calls on health ministry to address vaccination of uninsured foreigners

Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib has called on the Ministry of Health to address the problem of uninsured foreigners who are eliminated from the Covid inoculation process. Hřib argued that if, this group of residents remained unprotected it would undermine the effort to secure herd immunity. Currently, only people with public health insurance can get vaccinated against Covid in the Czech Republic.

It is not clear how many uninsured foreigners live in the country, but the number could be in the thousands. Labour offices currently register over 280,000 workers from countries outside the EU.