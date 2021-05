Nick Cave and his band The Bad Seeds will headline the fifth edition of the Metronome Festival Prague next year, which this year takes place from June 23 to 26 at the Výstaviště fairgrounds.

The Australian musician has a large following in the Czech Republic, where he first played in 1992, at Prague’s Lucerna concert hall. A song on his 1994 album Let Love In called Thirsty Dog was inspired by a pub of that name in the Czech capital.