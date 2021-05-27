More vaccines on the way, but younger Czechs losing interest

The Czech Republic is to receive a record number of Covid vaccines in June, but the health authorities are concerned about the growing lack of interest in getting inoculated among middle-aged and young people. As the epidemic slows the question of whether to get vaccinated is losing urgency and many young people are thinking twice about it.

The vaccine register opened to people over 30 this week of whom there are over 720,000; only around 100,000 have so far registered. The government says it will now target its inoculation campaign mainly at younger groups of the population. Health experts have advised inoculating approximately 70 percent of the population in order to achieve herd immunity.