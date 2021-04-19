Hamáček: More action against Russia possible after Czech Embassy expulsions

The Czech interior minister and acting foreign minister, Jan Hamáček, says Russia’s response to Prague’s expulsion of 18 Russian Embassy staff was stronger than expected. Mr. Hamáček said he would discuss with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš whether the Czech side should take further action.

After the Czech action and accusations that Russia was behind 2014 explosions in Moravia Russia threw out 20 members of staff at the Czech Embassy in Moscow, including the deputy ambassador.

Mr. Hamáček said this number of diplomats was higher than the number of Russian spies his government had ordered to leave.