Details of vaccine reservation system unveiled

The Ministry of Health has unveiled details of its reservation system for Covid-19 vaccinations.

People aged over 80 can start registering for a vaccine as of 8am on Friday, January 15.

When registering in the central system ( crs.uzis.cz.) they will be asked to provide a telephone number and sent a confirmation code, so as to rule out unauthorized registrations.

The applicant will then enter their name, permanent residence, date of birth and the number of their health insurance company. People will be able to select a preferred vaccination site.

When the respective vaccination centre lists the first available dates, the registered applicant will be able to book a term. The date and time will be confirmed by the registration system via SMS and the applicant will receive another code to confirm the reservation.

Altogether, about 830,000 people will be vaccinated in the first stage of the inoculation process in January and February. Vaccination of hospital staff, emergency services and clients and employees of nursing homes and other in-patient social services is already underway.