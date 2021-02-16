Czech Next Wave – EP8: Kateřina Tučková
Kateřina Tučková is one of the most successful young Czech novelists. Her powerful novel Gerta – focused on the cruel treatment of ethnic Germans in the immediate aftermath of the war – has just been published in English. Another of her works based on extensive historical research is The Žítková Goddesses, a best-selling novel about a group of female healers in the White Carpathians.
In this revealing conversation, Tučková discusses her relatively late blossoming as a writer, how moving to a Brno district with a fascinating history sparked Gerta, juggling an incredibly broad range of activities – and her much-anticipated new novel.
Czech Next Wave is produced jointly by the Czech Centres network and Radio Prague International. It introduces listeners around the world to emerging, exciting and highly talented young Czech in various areas of the arts and beyond.