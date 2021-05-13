Czech Medical Society criticizes Covid-19 vaccine distribution system

A major Czech medical association has criticised the Covid-19 vaccination distribution system, claiming that regional coordinators are favouring large centres, leaving clinics without enough doses to vaccinate clients.

The Czech Medical Society of J.E. Purkyně, which brings together some 5,000 physicians, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals, says this is problematic also because surgeries play a key role in convincing sceptical people to get vaccinated, as they tend to trust their GPs.

According to Ministry of Health data, about 470,000 people have registered to get vaccinated through surgeries and clinics. The Czech Medical Society says that more than 40,000 people over the age of 80 and some 90,000 people between the ages of 70 and 79 are still waiting for an appointment. Most are registered in the doctor’s offices. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is due to meet representatives of GPs to discuss the situation on Thursday.