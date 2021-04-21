Kulhánek: Russia must allow return of Czech diplomats it expelledFurther details

Chamber of Deputies approves creation of Bečva river incident investigatory commission

04/21/2021

On Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies approved the setting up of a special commission aimed at investigating last year’s leak of poisonous substances into the Bečva river in Moravia, which led to an ecological disaster that killed all living organisms along a 40km stretch of the river.

The commission will be composed of nine members, each nominated by one party. The resulting team will have five months to present their findings.

Author: Tom McEnchroe

