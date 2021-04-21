Chamber of Deputies approves creation of Bečva river incident investigatory commission
On Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies approved the setting up of a special commission aimed at investigating last year’s leak of poisonous substances into the Bečva river in Moravia, which led to an ecological disaster that killed all living organisms along a 40km stretch of the river.
The commission will be composed of nine members, each nominated by one party. The resulting team will have five months to present their findings.