Bankrupt ČSA to resume flights to five destinations and increase connections

The national carrier Czech Airlines (ČSA) will resume flights to five destinations in the coming weeks and increase the frequency of flights to European destinations. ČSA will once again be flying to Odessa, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Iceland and Malta, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The company is undergoing reorganization after filing for bankruptcy in February.

Currently, ČSA operates regular flights to Paris (daily), Stockholm (three times a week), Kiev (daily) and Moscow (three times a week). In the coming weeks, these air links will be strengthened by additional connections.

The company plans to renew flights to five destinations, which were temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. From April 2, ČSA will resume flights to Odessa (twice a week), then from April 16 to Amsterdam (daily), from May 1 to Copenhagen (daily), and to Iceland (four times a week). From June 12, the airlines will also be flying to Malta once a week. The carrier says that the gradual resumption of operations depends on the development of the epidemiological situation in individual countries and the gradual relaxation of travel restrictions.

ČSA now allows passengers to change bookings for flights until the end of June free of charge. The newly selected flight must take place no later than March 31, 2022. Passengers travelling with ČSA are required to produce a negative antigen or PCR test for coronavirus before boarding.

ČSA is currently in bankruptcy, imposed by a court on its own motion. The company, which laid off most of its staff in February, records unpaid debts to the tune of 1.8 billion crowns, owed to suppliers and passengers for cancelled flights. The court appointed the company Inskol as the insolvency administrator and ČSA is now undergoing reorganization.