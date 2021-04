Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says that all those who wish to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the Czech Republic should be able to undergo the procedure by the end of August at the latest. Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, he said that over 5.6 million people in the country of 10.7 million should have received the jab by the end of June. He also said the government was preparing a vaccination strategy for the next two years.