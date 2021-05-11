Supreme Court rules controversial plays in Brno did not infringe on believers’ rights

The Supreme Court has rejected a complaint by Archbishop of Prague, Cardinal Dominik Duka over controversial theatre performances staged in Brno during the Theatre World 2018 international festival held in the Moravian metropolis.

The archbishop claimed that the plays, Our Violence and Your Violence, in which Jesus rapes a Muslim woman, and The Curse, featuring vulgar scenes with Pope John Paul II, sharply infringed on believers rights guaranteed by the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms.

The court rejected his demand for an apology, after concluding that the authors had merely exercised their right to freedom of expression, no matter how provoking their message might have been.