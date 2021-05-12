Pubs and restaurants worried about ability to fulfil stated hygiene conditions

Pub and restaurant owners are demanding that the government clarify their duties and responsibility under the hygiene conditions that will accompany the reopening of restaurant gardens and outdoor spaces as of May 17.

They point to the fact that they do not have the right to force people to produce certificates of Covid immunity or make them undergo tests, much less to order them off the premises or physically evict them, if they do not.

Under the conditions stated by the government tables will have to be 1.5 metres apart with a maximum four people at one table and guests will be asked to produce certificates of vaccination, negative Covid tests or proof of post-Covid immunity.

Opposition politicians have criticized the measures, saying they will be near-impossible to implement.